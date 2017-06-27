Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: June 27, 2017

DJ Khaled, Future Allegedly Were Involved Migos & Chris Brown Fight

Comments

Related

View Larger
DJ Khaled, Future Allegedly Were Involved Migos & Chris Brown Fight
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: DJ Khaled hosts Mark Pitts & Bystorm Ent. 7th Annual Post BET Awards Party hosted by DJ Khaled on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for JRose Agency )
View Larger
DJ Khaled, Future Allegedly Were Involved Migos & Chris Brown Fight

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

This past weekend was the BET Awards and everything was good. Until a fight between Chris Brown and Migos happened not once but twice during that day.

According to TMZ,  someone in Chris Brown and Migos camp started fighting each other apparently over Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran.

A witness who was there said someone in Brown’s camp through the first punch at someone in Migos camp after that things heated up into the parking lot.

DJ Khaled son Ashad was in the back with his fiancee has the fight began. Everyone is okay and no one was injured or hit during this fight.

Check out the video below:

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation