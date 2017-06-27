Sign in with your existing account
DJ Khaled, Future Allegedly Were Involved Migos & Chris Brown Fight
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
This past weekend was the BET Awards and everything was good. Until a fight between Chris Brown and Migos happened not once but twice during that day.
According to
TMZ, someone in Chris Brown and Migos camp started fighting each other apparently over Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran.
A witness who was there said someone in Brown’s camp through the first punch at someone in Migos camp after that things heated up into the parking lot.
DJ Khaled son Ashad was in the back with his fiancee has the fight began. Everyone is okay and no one was injured or hit during this fight.
Check out the video below:
