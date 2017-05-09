Now Playing
Posted: May 09, 2017

DJ Khaled Honors Fiance at Mother’s Day Event

DJ Khaled Honors Fiance at Mother’s Day Event

By Estee

Power 953 News

DJ Khaled loooves his fiance and baby Asahd and he decided to show the world on VH1’s Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms

As a gift of appreciation for all of her hard work and sacrifice, DJ Khaled and Asahd hand their queen a beautiful bouquet.

VIDEO:

http://www.vh1.com/news/312714/dear-mama-dj-khaled-asahd-tribute-nicole-tuck-video/


