Posted: January 02, 2018

DJ Khlaed Joins Weight Watchers

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

DJ Khlaed started 2018 the right way and will be the social media ambassador for Weight Watchers.

There new campaign with DJ Khlaed will be called WW Freestyle Program.

He will be showing his progress to his million followers on all his social media platforms. In addition, Khlaed admitted that he has already lost 20 pounds and plans to lose more with his new diet.

With DJ Khlaed announcement the stock prices for Weight Watcher went up 5%.

Check out DJ Khaled post:

