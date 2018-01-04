Now Playing
Posted: January 04, 2018

Khloe Kardashian Might Have Confirmed Kylie Jenner Being Pregnant

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Khloe went on the Ellen DeGenerous Show and showed her growing pregnant belly.

But when Ellen asked Khloe whether her sister Kylie was pregnant. Khloe said “Oh I don’t know what you’re talking about”. But Ellen said She must be pregnant. There’s too much secrecy around it,” DeGeneres deduced. “Look at your eyes. Y’all, she’s pregnant. I can tell by her eyes.”

We might have got the word Kylie is pregnant. But only time will tell to whether it’s true.

Check out the video below:


