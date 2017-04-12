Khloe Kardashian is ready to get married

Khloe Kardashian feels like Tristan Thompson could be THE ONE.

She says her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player is super strong and definitely headed to growing in the future.

Though she admitted there are no immediate plans for a wedding just yet, it’s definitely on her radar. She said she’s “never been in this type of love,” and if he proposed tomorrow, she’d accept.

One of the biggest factors in their relationship is that Khloe can see herself starting a family with Tristan, and that’s something she’s always wanted.

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it,” she explained before noting that Tristan—who became a first-time dad in December—is a family man. “He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”