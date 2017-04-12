Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 12, 2017

Khloe Kardashian is ready to get married

Comments

Related

View Larger
Khloe Kardashian is ready to get married

By Estee

Power 953 News

Khloe Kardashian feels like Tristan Thompson could be THE ONE.

She says her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player is super strong and definitely headed to growing in the future.

Though she admitted there are no immediate plans for a wedding just yet, it’s definitely on her radar. She said she’s “never been in this type of love,” and  if he proposed tomorrow, she’d accept.

One of the biggest factors in their relationship is that Khloe can see herself starting a family with Tristan, and that’s something she’s always wanted.

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it,” she explained before noting that Tristan—who became a first-time dad in December—is a family man. “He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation