So were Khloe and Lamar Odom REALLY trying to have a baby when they were married?!

Apparently not. Khloe said, “When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar.” “I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.”

“I knew that it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I’ve done a lot of covering up for him, like, even when it made me look like I was the problem,” she adds. “But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders because he had a lot of other deeper s**t to deal with.”