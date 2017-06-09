FILE - In this April 30, 2012 file photo, Khloe Kardashian Odom and Lamar Odom from the show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' attend an E! Network upfront event at Gotham Hall in New York. Odom, the former NBA star and reality TV personality embraced by teammates and fans alike for his humble approach to fame, was hospitalized and his estranged wife Khloe Kardashian is by his side, after being found unresponsive in a Nevada brothel where he had been staying for days. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
So were Khloe and Lamar Odom REALLY trying to have a baby when they were married?!
Apparently not. Khloe said, “When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar.” “I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.”
“I knew that it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I’ve done a lot of covering up for him, like, even when it made me look like I was the problem,” she adds. “But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders because he had a lot of other deeper s**t to deal with.”
