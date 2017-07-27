By Estee

Power 953 News

Kim and Kanye reportedly have another kid on the way with a surrogate.

And according to “ Us Weekly“ , she’s already three months pregnant, meaning the kid would arrive in January. They’re paying her $45,000 to carry the child.

There are rules she needs to follow: no drinking, smoking or drug use . . . no hot tubs or saunas . . . no raw fish . . . and no handling cat litter.