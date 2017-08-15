Kim Kardashian Apologize For Defending Jeffree Star Racist Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kim Kardashian was on her social media yesterday and basically told her fans to get over known make-up artist Jeffree Star for his racist past comments.

It started with a comment from Jeffree Star who said:

Umm… Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? Looks like chalk pic.twitter.com/yCTZg2UhZu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 14, 2017

Then responded an told fans to basically get over because everyone has a past.

With all the backlash Kim received from her fans over her comments Kim decided to make an apology and said she was naive.