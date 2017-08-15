Now Playing
Posted: August 15, 2017

Kim Kardashian Apologize For Defending Jeffree Star Racist Comments

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kim Kardashian was on her social media yesterday and basically told her fans to get over known make-up artist Jeffree Star for his  racist past comments.

It started with a comment from Jeffree Star who said:

Then responded an told fans to basically get over because everyone has a past.

Instagram Photo

With all the backlash Kim received from her fans over her comments Kim decided to make an apology and said she was naive.

Instagram Photo


Comments

