Posted: December 26, 2017

Kim Kardashian Gets $200,000 Worth of Stocks From Kanye West

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kanye West went all out for his wife Kim Kardashian for Christmas instead of buying jewelry and flowers.

Kim shared the post to her 105 followers on Instagram.  She started with showing the gifts Kanye got which were Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks.”

Then Kim opened up the second which was certificate of stocks to Netflix, Disney, Amazon, Apple and Adidas.

Check out the post from TMZ:

