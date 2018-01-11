Kim Kardashian Goes Off On Rob Over Blac Chyna Nude Photos

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

In the recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim revealed how she wasn’t pleased with Rob shenanigans when he and Blac Chyna broke up.

Kim and Khloe sat down and spoke about the ongoing drama between Rob and Blac Chyna.

Khloe said to Kim :

“One of the plus of all this — there’s no way Rob and Chyna could get back together after this, right? Let’s focus on the positive. The negative is all of this other shit right now.”

Over the nude photo’s that Rob posted about Blac Chyna Kim said:

“He should have just like controlled himself,”

In addition, Kim and Khloe also said :”So Rob and Chyna have officially broken up, but they obviously still have to communicate for the custody of Dream,” Khloe said in a confessional interview. “They’re still having a hard time getting along. The legal battle that has been going on between the two of them has been super frustrating. I feel like this is escalating to a place that none of us could have ever imagined.”

Check out the video below: