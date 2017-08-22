Kim kardashian Co-Hosting with Ryan Seacrest

By Estee

On Monday, Aug. 28, Kim Kardashian will be filling in for Kelly Ripa and co-hosting Live with Kelly & Ryan.

Kardashian’s appearance will be her first time co-hosting with Seacrest and her second time co-hosting the program. She first co-hosted with Ripa in 2012.

She will be chatting about the upcoming season of her E! reality series, which Seacrest co-created.