Posted: August 22, 2017

Kim kardashian Co-Hosting with Ryan Seacrest

By Estee

Power 953 News

On Monday, Aug. 28, Kim Kardashian will be filling in for Kelly Ripa and co-hosting  Live with Kelly &amp; Ryan.

Kardashian’s appearance will be her first time co-hosting with Seacrest and her second time co-hosting the program. She first co-hosted with Ripa in 2012.

She will be chatting about the upcoming season of her E! reality series, which Seacrest co-created.


