Kim Kardashian Opens Up For First Time About Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about the Paris robbery.

In a preview clip for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!, she talks with his sisters about what hse thinks led up to it.

“If you wait across the street, you can see the light is on, because we’re the first floor,” Kim explains. “So, they must have been told we’re the first floor.”

“They definitely were watching you guys,” Khloe chimes in.

Speaking to camera, Kim goes more into detail about the robbery. “There was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip,” she says. “I was Snapchatting that I was home, and that everyone was going out. So, I think they knew, [bodyguard] Pascal [Duvier] was out with Kourtney, and that I was there by myself.”

“They had to of known we were leaving that day,” she continues. “They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.”



