Kim Kardashian removes “West” from her name?

Kim acted a little weird on social media yesterday. It was the first time she was on social since the robbery took place three months ago.

But after jumping on, she changed her name to just KIM — It was ”Kim Kardashian West.”

Shortly after this move, she changed it back to her married name.

In between the changes, she posted a family pic and a video of her fam set to the song “Paradise” by Jeremih.

Could she be re-branding herself? Perez Hilton thinks she and Kanye are d-i-v-o-r-c-i-n-g.