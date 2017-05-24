Now Playing
Posted: May 24, 2017

Kim Kardashian Shares a Photo of Kanye West to Celebrate Anniversary

Kim Kardashian Shares a Photo of Kanye West to Celebrate Anniversary
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, and Stella Artois at The Plaza Hotel on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)
By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

In honor of there 3 year marriage Kim posted a picture on her Instagram showing love to her husband Kane West.

She captioned “3 down a lifetime to go”

In addition, Kim thanked  Kanye on her personal website and said “thanking Kanye for being “[…] the best husband and father.”

Check out the post below:


