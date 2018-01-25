Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: January 25, 2018

Kim Kardashian Still Breaking The Internet Half-Naked Selfie

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

With Kim Kardashian recently becoming a mom for a third time. It hasn’t stopped her from breaking the internet yet again.

Today Kim went on her Instagram and showed us what she is working with. Kim made everyone Thursday a little more special with a half-naked selfie.

The reality star who is a mom of three to husband Kanye West was only wearing crystal panties and had her arms covering chest. Kim captioned her post with the camera emoji.

Take a look with caution lol at Kim’s Instagram post below:

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation