Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: February 05, 2018

Kylie Jenner Announces Pregnancy & Birth of Baby Girl

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kylie Jenner was quiet and left everyone speculating for the past couple months whether or not she was pregnant with her an Travis Scott first baby together.

On Superbowl Sunday, Kylie Jenner decided to let the cat out of the bag an revealed that she was pregnant and had her baby girl on February 1st.

Kylie said on her Instagram:

Instagram Photo

In addition, Kylie made a 11 minute video documenting her journey throughout her pregnancy. Check out the video below:

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation