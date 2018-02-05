Kylie Jenner Announces Pregnancy & Birth of Baby Girl

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kylie Jenner was quiet and left everyone speculating for the past couple months whether or not she was pregnant with her an Travis Scott first baby together.

On Superbowl Sunday, Kylie Jenner decided to let the cat out of the bag an revealed that she was pregnant and had her baby girl on February 1st.

Kylie said on her Instagram:

In addition, Kylie made a 11 minute video documenting her journey throughout her pregnancy. Check out the video below: