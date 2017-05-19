Now Playing
Posted: May 19, 2017

Posted: May 19, 2017

Kylie Jenner Obsessed Fan Confesses to Murder

Kylie Jenner Obsessed Fan Confesses to Murder
Kylie Jenner Obsessed Fan Confesses to Murder

By Estee

Power 953 News

The man who was arrested trying to get onto Kylie Jenner’s property… multiple times … has now confessed to murder.

Marvin Magallanes turned himself in and confessed to killing a 49-year-old homeless man back in January. Cops say they’ve also linked him, forensically, to an unsolved murder from October 2016 of another homeless man.

He’s the same man who was arrested twice for attempts to contact Kylie. He drove through her security gate. He escaped from the psych ward after one of those arrests.


