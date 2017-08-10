Now Playing
Posted: August 10, 2017

Kylie Jenner Sister’s Throw Her A Surprise Birthday Party

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

The Kardashian -Jenner family threw a surprise birthday party late Wednesday night for Kylie Jenner.

Kylie’s party was thrown right after the Kendrick Lamar Damn Tour concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The surprise party had Kylie boyfriend Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

To celebrate Kylie’s Birthday she donating a portion of her make up cosmetics proceeds to Teen Cancer America.

Check the photo’s below:

