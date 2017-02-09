Now Playing
Posted: February 09, 2017

Lady Gaga Responds to Body Shamers After her Half Time Performance

Why are people so mean? Lady Gaga has been criticized ever since she performed at the half time show. People are saying she’s “too flabby” and had a bit of a “belly”.

Gaga responded with a picture she posted of herself, “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too . . . Be you, and be relentlessly you.  That’s the stuff of champions.”

“Thank you so much everyone for supporting me.  I love you guys.”

 

 


