Why are people so mean? Lady Gaga has been criticized ever since she performed at the half time show. People are saying she’s “too flabby” and had a bit of a “belly”.

Gaga responded with a picture she posted of herself, “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too . . . Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions.”

“Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys.”