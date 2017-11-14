Lady Gaga Stopped a Show for a Fan Who Got Hit in the Face

By Estee

Power 953 News

Lady Gaga stopped a show in Connecticut Saturday night after she noticed that a woman in the crowd got hit in the face and was bleeding. It sounds like it was just an accident, but Gaga made sure she was taken care of before restarting the show.

As staff led her away to get medical attention, Gaga said, “What we all need to remember is that there are some things that are more important than show business.”

Then she started singing “Paparazzi”, but stopped again to say, “Make sure to get that girl a backstage pass, too.” (Here’s video.)