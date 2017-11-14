Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: November 14, 2017

Lady Gaga Stopped a Show for a Fan Who Got Hit in the Face

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Lady Gaga stopped a show in Connecticut Saturday night after she noticed that a woman in the crowd got hit in the face and was bleeding.  It sounds like it was just an accident, but Gaga made sure she was taken care of before restarting the show.

As staff led her away to get medical attention, Gaga said, “What we all need to remember is that there are some things that are more important than show business.”

Then she started singing  “Paparazzi”, but stopped again to say, “Make sure to get that girl a backstage pass, too.”   (Here’s  video.)


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation