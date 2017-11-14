Sign in with your existing account
Posted: November 14, 2017
Lady Gaga Stopped a Show for a Fan Who Got Hit in the Face
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Lady Gaga stopped a show in Connecticut Saturday night after she noticed that a woman in the crowd got hit in the face and
was bleeding. It sounds like it was just an accident, but Gaga made sure she was taken care of before restarting the show.
As staff led her away to get medical attention, Gaga said, “What we all need to remember is that there are some things that
are more important than show business.”
Then she started singing
“Paparazzi”, but stopped again to say, “Make sure to get that girl a backstage pass, too.”
(Here’s
video.)
