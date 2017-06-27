La La Anthony has been quiet about her martial problems with Carmelo Anthony.

Today on the Wendy Williams Show, La La Anthony was asked if she is getting a divorce from Carmelo Anthony and she said “not right now, marriage is tough and you know that. We all know that, it filled with its up and downs. Were just going through a time right now. Him and I are the best of friends. And our number one commitment is our son Kiyan”.

In addition, La La Anthony talked about her show Power and motherhood with the talk show host.

Check out the full interview below: