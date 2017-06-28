Lamar Odom was in dark place at one point in his life.

Now, Lamar has recovered from his drug addiction and talked to Wendy Williams about the Kardashians, his addiction to drugs.

When asked about his relationship with Rob Kardashian. Odom said “We were close,” but now were not. I guess maybe it’s because I hurt his sister too much. I have no idea. If she was my sister, I would have a problem with me too.”

In addition, Lamar was asked if he would ever get back with his ex-wife Khloe he said “No. I say that with no offense to her — that would be the best for both of us. We have to keep our distance.”

Check out the exclusive interview from Wendy Williams Show here: