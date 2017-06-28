Now Playing
Posted: June 28, 2017

Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Relationship with the Kardashian Family

Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Relationship with the Kardashian Family
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: Former NBA player Lamar Odom at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Relationship with the Kardashian Family

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Lamar Odom was in dark place at one point in his life.

Now, Lamar has recovered from his drug addiction and talked to Wendy Williams about the Kardashians, his addiction to drugs.

When asked about his relationship with Rob Kardashian. Odom said “We were close,” but now were not. I guess maybe it’s because I hurt his sister too much. I have no idea. If she was my sister, I would have a problem with me too.”

In addition, Lamar was asked if he would ever get back with his ex-wife Khloe he said “No. I say that with no offense to her — that would be the best for both of us. We have to keep our distance.”

Check out the exclusive interview from Wendy Williams Show here:


