Posted: December 13, 2016

Lamar Odom is ready to get some professional help

Former Los Angeles Lakers player recently admitted himself into rehab.

“It was his own decision. He wanted to work on his mental and physical health for the next chapter of his life,” a source shared with E! News. “He has not fallen off the wagon, but he understands the importance of maintaining his sobriety.”

The decision comes more than a year after he almost died in Vegas.


