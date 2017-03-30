Lamar Odom Regrets Cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom recently did an interview for US Weekly were he revealed about his drug use and biggest regrets while being married to Khloe Kardashian.

In the interview, Odom revealed Khloe first caught him doing drugs in his man cave and his “drug of choice”was cocaine. In addition, his extramarital affairs started happening once he started being on the Kardashian reality show Odom said “It also opened this gate up with other women who probably wouldn’t have been interested in me”.

Lamar insist that during his infamous brothel he was not high. Odom said “I remember lying in bed. Two women were in bed and then I fell asleep. That’s all. When I woke up four days later, I was trying to pull the tubes out of my mouth,”

The wake up call for Lamar was when his daughter said,”Pops, you get help or I won’t talk to you.’ I think she saw it in my behavior … My kids were really scared that their dad wasn’t going to be here. It was good bonding time with them when they came to see me. They said, ‘Dad, we want you to be here.’ I was honest with them. There is no reason to lie now. But it was good for them to know it is a disease and one I may pass back to them.”