By Estee

Power 953 News

Kelly supposedly has six women living in rented properties in Chicago and Atlanta, and he controls EVERYTHING, including, “what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records.”

They also need his permission to contact anyone but him, and he restricts their social media activity. Oh, and he makes them call him “Daddy”.

I know what you’re thinking, and surprisingly, none of these girls is underage. He allegedly lured several in by promising to help their music careers.

Kelly’s former assistant says, “You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom . . . [Kelly] is a master at mind control . . . He is a puppet master.”

One way he keeps them in line is through PHYSICAL ABUSE. For instance, he once allegedly slapped one of the women outside a Subway because she was too friendly with the male cashier.

Kelly also uses verbal and emotional abuse to keep the women in line, sources say. He basically cuts them off from their families.

Now, some of these women’s families have asked police to check up on them, and they always say they WANT to be with Kelly. Plus, they’re not minors, so they can’t be forced to leave him. One of these women actually spoke to TMZ yesterday and said she’s right where she wants to be. But she did seem a little evasive.