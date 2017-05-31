Lebron James’ LA Mansion vandalized with N- word

It’s sad that this is happening in 2017 in the United States. A LA home owned by Lebron James was the target of a hate crime. The perps spray painted the “N Word” on the front gate. Los Angeles detectives are investigating this as a possible hate crime.

According to reports multiple LAPD units responded to the home early Wednesday morning where the word was sprayed on the outer gate. Security footage may show the suspects in this crime. Niether Lebron or any members of his family were at home at the time because he doesn’t live there on a regular basis. James is in the state of California at the moment getting ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals which began tomorrow in the Bay Area.

The graffiti has since been covered up.