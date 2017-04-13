Sign in with your existing account
Lebron James Previews Kendrick Album “DAMN” on Instagram
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Everyone has to wait until tomorrow to hear Kendrick Lamar new album “DAMN” but one NBA star got preview it before everyone else.
Lebron James has been recently listening to Kendrick Lamar new album on his Instagram in preparation for NBA Playoffs.
