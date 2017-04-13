Now Playing
Posted: April 13, 2017

Lebron James Previews Kendrick Album "DAMN" on Instagram

Lebron James Previews Kendrick Album “DAMN” on Instagram
Lebron James Previews Kendrick Album “DAMN” on Instagram

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Everyone has to wait until tomorrow to hear Kendrick Lamar new album “DAMN” but one NBA star got preview it before everyone else.

Lebron James has been recently listening to Kendrick Lamar new album on his Instagram in preparation for NBA Playoffs.


