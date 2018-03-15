Lil Dicky & Chris Brown Team Up in Freaky Friday Music Video

By nigelsealy

It’s been a while since we heard anything from Lil Dicky but now he’s back with a brand new video with Chris Brown called Freaky Friday.

In the video Lil Dicky is at a Chinese restaurant and he is switches bodies with Chris Brown and becomes the star for the day. In the video you have surprise cameos by DJ Khlaed, Kendall Jenner and ED Sheeran.

Check out Lil Dicky’s hilarious music video below: