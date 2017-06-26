Now Playing
Posted: June 26, 2017

Lil Kim is a “person of interest” in a robbery that went down in L.A. this weekend.

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kim had rented a house for a “BET Awards” party, but when she showed up at 2:00 A.M. Sunday morning to check it out, she wasn’t impressed.

So she bailed, and asked for her money back from the owner, or whoever it was that was handling the property.  An argument ensued and cops were called, but they said it was a civil matter, and there was nothing they could do.

At about 4:00 A.M., robbers with ski masks and weapons showed up and took Kim’s deposit check, plus some cash, totaling around $20,000.  They also slashed the victim’s tires and stole a hubcap.

But Kim didn’t seem to be sweating it when she hit the stage at the “BET Awards” to pay tribute to Prodigy and Mobb Deep.

 


