Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 26, 2017

Lil Wayne Celebrates His Daughter Graduation

Comments

Related

View Larger
Lil Wayne Celebrates His Daughter Graduation
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 01: Rapper Lil Wayne performs onstage at Escape to Total Rewards at at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 1, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)
View Larger
Lil Wayne Celebrates His Daughter Graduation
View Larger
Lil Wayne Celebrates His Daughter Graduation
View Larger
Lil Wayne Celebrates His Daughter Graduation

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Lil Wayne daughter Reginae Carter is now all grown up.  Wayne’s daughter walked across the stage and graduated high school. Lil Wayne was in attendance and was proud of his daughter.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation