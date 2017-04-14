Lil Wayne Has New Reason To Smile

While Lil Wayne may be going through some rough times with Birdman, it looks like he may have a new reason to smile.

Rumor has it that Weezy and his long-time fiancee Dhea may have welcomed the rapper’s 5th child.

Lil Wayne already has 4 kids with his baby mama club that includes Toya Wright (who was actually his ex-wife), Nivea, Lauren London, and Sarah Vivan.