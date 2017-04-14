Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 14, 2017

Lil Wayne Has New Reason To Smile

Comments

Related

View Larger
Lil Wayne Has New Reason To Smile

By Estee

Power 953 News

While Lil Wayne may be going through some rough times with Birdman, it looks like he may have a new reason to smile.

Rumor has it that Weezy and his long-time fiancee Dhea may have welcomed the rapper’s 5th child.

Lil Wayne already has 4 kids with his baby mama club that includes Toya Wright (who was actually his ex-wife), Nivea, Lauren London, and Sarah Vivan.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation