Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: July 17, 2017

Lil Wayne Releases New Mobile App Game

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Lil Wayne is making a return to mobile game industry he announced that he will be releasing two new games. Based on the success of SQVAD Up, Wayne decided to create new version of the game.

In addition Wayne recently dropped 4 new songs for fans to hear for free.

Check out the video below of SQVAD Verison 2.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation