Lil Wayne Shows Up Hours Later For Sold Out Florida Show

Lil Wayne might want to send an apology to fans that waited for him at the University of Florida.

The show was meant to finish at 11pm but Lil Wayne did not show until 11:26. Many students were upset because he left fans waiting over an hour plus to perform.

A student told a local newspaper that “The show was supposed to close around 11, and they “treated us like sh**.They shouldn’t have done that.”

Lil Wayne never told the crowd that his plane had gotten grounded in Atlanta due to bad weather. He was reportedly paid $125K to perform for University of Florida.