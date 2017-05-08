Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 08, 2017

Lil Wayne Stage Crasher Gets a Rude Awaking

Comments

Related

View Larger
Lil Wayne Stage Crasher Gets a Rude Awaking

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

You might need to take notes when your trying to go on stage while Lil Wayne is performing.

During Lil Wayne performance for Rolling Loud music fest in Miami an unwelcome fan made his way on stage and thought it would be cool to run behind Lil Wayne while he was performing.

Wezzy security team reacted quickly and removed the fan off stage.

Check the video  below:

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation