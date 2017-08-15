Now Playing
Posted: May 05, 2017

Lil Yachty Hitting The Road on his ‘Teenage Tour”!

Lil Yachty Hitting The Road on his ‘Teenage Tour”!
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Lil Yachty attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lil Yachty Hitting The Road on his ‘Teenage Tour”!
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Lil Yachty attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lil Yachty Hitting The Road on his ‘Teenage Tour”!
Lil Yachty Hitting The Road on his ‘Teenage Tour”!

By cmgorlando

Power 953 News

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Lil Yachty attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Looks like Lil Boat is coming back to Orlando!

After dropping the video for “Bring It Back”, Lil Yachty announced that he will be coming to Hard Rock Live, August 15th on his “Teenage Tour”!

The 26 city tour kick off August 11th in Dallas and wraps up September 24th in Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale Friday May 12th @ but you can win you FREE tickets before you can buy them, starting Monday 5/8 @ 8pm!


