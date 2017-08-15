Lil Yachty Hitting The Road on his ‘Teenage Tour”!

Looks like Lil Boat is coming back to Orlando!

After dropping the video for “Bring It Back”, Lil Yachty announced that he will be coming to Hard Rock Live, August 15th on his “Teenage Tour”!

The 26 city tour kick off August 11th in Dallas and wraps up September 24th in Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale Friday May 12th @ but you can win you FREE tickets before you can buy them, starting Monday 5/8 @ 8pm!