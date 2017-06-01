Lil Yatchy Accused of Stealing A Rapper’s Song

Lil Yatchy just recently did a new song with Migos called ‘Peak A Boo’ which is under attack from a rapper who claims that song is similar to his song ‘Pokemon’.

A rapper by the name of Memphis Ash dropped a song called ‘Pikachu’ last year. In his song he rhymes about ‘peek a boo’ during the whole song.

Lawyers for the Memphis rapper has filed a lawsuit claiming Lil Yatchy stole his verse and hook for his new song ‘Peek A Boo‘.

According to TMZ, Lil Yachy manager says that his song is completely different from Memphis Ash ‘Pikachu’ . The only thing that is same is the word peekaboo.

Take a listen to both songs below: