Posted: June 01, 2017

Lil Yatchy Accused of Stealing A Rapper’s Song

Lil Yatchy Accused of Stealing A Rapper's Song
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Lil Yachty attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lil Yatchy Accused of Stealing A Rapper's Song

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Lil Yatchy just recently did a new song with Migos called ‘Peak A Boo’  which is under attack from a rapper who claims that song is similar to his song ‘Pokemon’.

A rapper by the name of Memphis Ash dropped a song called ‘Pikachu’ last year.  In his song he rhymes about ‘peek a boo’ during the whole song.

Lawyers for the Memphis rapper has filed a lawsuit claiming Lil Yatchy stole his verse and hook for his new song ‘Peek A Boo‘.

According to TMZ, Lil Yachy manager says that his song is completely different from Memphis Ash ‘Pikachu’ . The only thing that is same is the word peekaboo.

Take a listen to both songs below:


