Posted: January 17, 2017

[LISTEN] T.I. Unleashes Open Letter to Donald Trump

[LISTEN] T.I. Unleashes Open Letter to Donald Trump

Earlier this month, T.I. put out an open letter to Obama.  And now, he’s released an open letter to Donald Trump.

Among other things, he says, “Should it ever at times seem as though WE are against YOU, I assure you it’s a result of YOU defining yourself as the representative for those who are and always have been against US.  The deck has always been stacked against US in this country.”


