Posted: November 21, 2017

Logic Says Drake Paved His Way For His Success

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Logic sat down for an interview and spoke the influence that Drake has had on him in music.

2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside

Logic said “I wanna thank you for paving the way for me man, because now I’m paving the way for youngins under me,” “Your music has taught me so much, when I thought I needed to be this rapper just rapping all the time. You said, ‘Nah, you can rap, you can spit those bars, and you can sing and you can be yourself,'” he continued. “I don’t think I’ve ever gotten the chance to say this, if you see this Drake, thank you for paving the way for me to be the best me that I can be.”

Check out Logic interview below:


