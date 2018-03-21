Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: March 21, 2018

Logic Wants The Divorce, But There’s A Prenup

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

You may have already heard the news about Logic and his wife Jessica calling it quits after two years of marriage, but the reason…

He just wants to be single.

He became very distant from Jessica after the success of his track “1-800-273-8255” last year and started spending much less time at home.

After they showed up at the Grammys together in January, Jessica came home and found Logic waiting for her … to tell her he wanted a divorce.

Logic and Jessica have a prenup, which entitles her to a payout, but she won’t get their house or car.

She’s no longer living with him and has moved in with a family member.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation