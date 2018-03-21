Logic Wants The Divorce, But There’s A Prenup

By Estee

You may have already heard the news about Logic and his wife Jessica calling it quits after two years of marriage, but the reason…

He just wants to be single.

He became very distant from Jessica after the success of his track “1-800-273-8255” last year and started spending much less time at home.

After they showed up at the Grammys together in January, Jessica came home and found Logic waiting for her … to tell her he wanted a divorce.

Logic and Jessica have a prenup, which entitles her to a payout, but she won’t get their house or car.

She’s no longer living with him and has moved in with a family member.