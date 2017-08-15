By Estee

Power 953 News

He listed the house for $2 million . . . but 14 years ago, he bought it for $4.75 million, more than twice the current asking price.

If you’re interested in buying low on it, it’s 17,000 square feet, with six bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms. It was built in 1986, and is on almost six acres in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills. It has tennis courts, a waterfall pool with a spa, an entertainment cabana, and a guest house.