Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: August 15, 2017

It looks like Eminem will take a BIG loss on a mansion he owned in Michigan

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

He listed the house for $2 million . . . but 14 years ago, he bought it for $4.75 million, more than twice the current asking price.

If you’re interested in buying low on it, it’s 17,000 square feet, with six bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms. It was built in 1986, and is on almost six acres in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills.  It has tennis courts, a waterfall pool with a spa, an entertainment cabana, and a guest house.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation