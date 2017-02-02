Now Playing
Posted: February 02, 2017

Mack Maine calls for “Peace Summit” with Nicki, Wayne and Drake

Mack Maine calls for “Peace Summit” with Nicki, Wayne and Drake

Nicki Minaj and Drake are cool again, now that she’s not giving the business to his nemesis Meek Mill anymore.

Young Money boss Mack Maine reportedly organized a “peace summit” in Miami, and brought Lil Wayne along.

Nicki posted some pictures on Instagram.

 

(Taken from Nicki Minaj’s Instagram)


