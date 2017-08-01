Macklemore Survives Drunk Driving Accident

By Estee

Power 953 News

Macklemore is lucky to be alive after his Mercedes was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver in a pickup truck.

According to police, the pickup driver was going around a bend when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit Macklemore’s car.

Police say the pickup truck driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and smashed his head into the windshield, leaving him unconscious and bleeding.

Macklemore had 2 passengers in his Benz. One person was treated for a minor cut to the head, but all 3 walked away from the accident. Thank God!

The pickup driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, and police tell us he will be charged with DUI.