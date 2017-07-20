By Estee

In a photo of the wax figure that went viral, the skin is way too light, and the face doesn’t even look like Beyoncé. People have been comparing it to Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Shakira, or even a “poor man’s Mariah Carey.”

Madame Tussauds issued a statement saying the image going around was distorted by, “lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography.”

They also released a photo that supposedly depicts the statue more accurately. But frankly, it doesn’t look any better. In fact, it probably looks MORE like Britney or Shakira.