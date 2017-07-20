Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: July 20, 2017

Madame Tussauds unveiled a new Beyonce statue, and the Internet lit up with RAGE.

Comments

Related

Madame Tussauds unveiled a new Beyonce statue, and the Internet lit up with RAGE.
View Larger
Madame Tussauds unveiled a new Beyonce statue, and the Internet lit up with RAGE.

By Estee

Power 953 News

In a photo of the wax figure that went viral, the skin is way too light, and the face doesn’t even look like Beyoncé.  People have been comparing it to Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Shakira, or even a “poor man’s Mariah Carey.”

is-deciderHtmlWhitespace" cite="https://twitter.com/nycwax/status/885169012040228864">

Madame Tussauds issued a statement saying the image going around was distorted by, “lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography.”

They also released a photo that supposedly depicts the statue more accurately.  But frankly, it doesn’t look any better.  In fact, it probably looks MORE like Britney or Shakira.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation