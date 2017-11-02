Now Playing
Posted: November 02, 2017

Make your claims on Multi-Million Dollar Battery Settlement

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

If you purchased a smartphone or laptop between 2000 to 2011 you might want to make your claim.

A $45 million lawsuit will be given to anyone who purchased a smartphone , camcorder, or even laptop. You don’t need a receipt to make your claim. All you have to is file you claim by November 29th, 2017 and payments should  come by sometime next year either in February or March 2018.

To file your claim  or find out more details . Go Here.


