Posted: March 21, 2017

Man Who Beat Up Jared Fogle Being Called A ‘Hero’

Man Who Beat Up Jared Fogle Being Called A ‘Hero’
Man Who Beat Up Jared Fogle Being Called A ‘Hero’

By Estee

Power 953 News

Jared Fogle was beat up by a man while behind bars, and now that guy is being called a “hero.”

Steve Nigg is being sent emotional letters. One reads, “We’ve never met but I heard that you beat up Jared from Subway, the child rapist.” Sorry you got put in solitary but please know that myself AND my organization that works with child rape victims are very very thankful for what you did.”

Another one, written by a child, said, “I am writing this letter to thank you for your service. What you did took courage?” We’re told the young fan also deposited $2 in Nigg’s commissary account … while another fan slipped him $50 and wrote, “This is my way of saying thank you for standing up for the children that are victims to scumbags like fogle,”

 


