By Estee

Power 953 News

If you remember, Mariah started off 2017 with a horrible performance. During her New Year’s Eve show on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”, there were some technical difficulties, and rather than perform through it, she just awkwardly walked around onstage, talking to the crowd while her songs played in the background.

Well, Mariah returned to the show this year . . . and for the most part, she REDEEMED herself, although there was one part that went viral.

After the first song, she complained about the lack of hot tea onstage, especially with it being so cold outside. But, then she said, “We’ll just have to rough it.” It’s possible that she was just joking . . . but then again, this IS Mariah Carey we’re talking about, so there’s a good chance that it was a diva moment.

To her credit, it was only 11 degrees when she performed . . . and negative-7 with windchill factored in. And she WAS singing live.