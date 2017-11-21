Mariah Carey Signs To Jay-Z Roc Nation

By nigelsealy

Mariah Carey has reportedly join forces with Jay- Z and Roc Nation to start management.

Ever since the New Years disaster Mariah Carey has been trying to come back. Mariah Carey has reportedly got into to contact with Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Carey is getting “legitimate people, assistants, a lawyer” and is ready to focus on her career.

According to Page Six, A source close to Mariah said “there were all kinds of people involved [in her career] and she didn’t even know those people. Mariah decided to distance herself from all that”.