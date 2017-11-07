Now Playing
Posted: November 07, 2017

Mariah Carey Underwent Weight Loss Surgery

By Estee

Power 953 News

The  “New York Post” says that Mariah Carey  underwent gastric sleeve surgery last month . . . because people have been teasing her about her weight online.

This surgery makes the stomach smaller and help people lose weight. With a smaller stomach, you will feel full a lot quicker than you are used to.  More than half of your stomach is removed, leaving a thin vertical sleeve, or tube, that is about the size of a banana.

A source says, “Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but [recently] . . . she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online from body shamers.”

 


