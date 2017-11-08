Mariah Sued for Verbally Harassing Former Security Guard

By Estee

Power 953 News

Mariah’s former security company has threatened to sue her because for starters, she hasn’t paid her bill for over two years which has totaled up to over $500,000 and for the name-calling she allegedly harassed him with.

Michael Anello claims Mariah constantly humiliated him by referring to him as a Nazi, a skinhead, a KKK member and a white supremacist. And that she would also call other employees the same names.

He worked for her from June 2015 to May 2017, so about two years.

The draft lawsuit also makes allegations of sexual harassment, claiming she committed “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello.” Anello claims during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mariah asked him to come to her room to move some luggage and when he got there, she was wearing a see-through negligee that was open. He says he tried leaving but she insisted he move the luggage. He says he left the room and there was no physical contact.

Mariah’s people tell us they were in touch with Anello’s lawyer Monday and were agreeable to pay certain invoices, but we’re told Anello is not satisfied with the amount.

Mariah’s people have no information on the sexual harassment claim.

The lawyer for Anello says the lawsuit is now on hold, presumably because they are in settlement negotiations.