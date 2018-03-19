Now Playing
Posted: March 19, 2018

Mayweather Serious About Getting Into MMA

By Estee

Power 953 News

Floyd Mayweather is apparently  getting serious about fighting in the UFC.

He’s already training and working on getting a license.

He says, “Everything takes time. Eventually, we’re gonna apply for the license, and hopefully we can fight.”

“Even if it takes 6 to 8 months — whatever it takes. We want to make sure that everything is done correctly, and everything is done the right way.”

