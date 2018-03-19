Mayweather Serious About Getting Into MMA

By Estee

Power 953 News

Floyd Mayweather is apparently getting serious about fighting in the UFC.

He’s already training and working on getting a license.

He says, “Everything takes time. Eventually, we’re gonna apply for the license, and hopefully we can fight.”

“Even if it takes 6 to 8 months — whatever it takes. We want to make sure that everything is done correctly, and everything is done the right way.”